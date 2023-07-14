Contrasting Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) and DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) and DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Ero Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ero Copper and DS Smith’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ero Copper $426.40 million 4.87 $101.83 million $0.80 27.96 DS Smith $9.84 billion 0.48 $380.38 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

DS Smith has higher revenue and earnings than Ero Copper.

Ero Copper has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DS Smith has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ero Copper and DS Smith, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ero Copper 0 3 0 0 2.00 DS Smith 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ero Copper currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.82%. DS Smith has a consensus price target of $329.00, indicating a potential upside of 9,491.84%. Given DS Smith’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DS Smith is more favorable than Ero Copper.

Profitability

This table compares Ero Copper and DS Smith’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ero Copper 17.65% 14.30% 6.41% DS Smith N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ero Copper beats DS Smith on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state. Ero Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics. It also provides various recycling and waste management services, including total waste management, paper and cardboard recycling, confidential shredding, and plastics recycling, as well as recycling solutions for the retail, manufacturing, print and publishing, paper mills, automotive, pharmaceutical, and public sectors. In addition, the company offers brown, white, and kraft liners; medium/fluting grades; dual-use grades; coated papers; and specialty papers, as well as technical and supply chain services, as well as point of sale display solutions and packaging machine systems. The company was formerly known as David S. Smith (Holdings) PLC and changed its name to DS Smith Plc in 2001. DS Smith Plc was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

