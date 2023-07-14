Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $35.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $33.85.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

