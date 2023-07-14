Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $227,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,078,000 after buying an additional 44,855 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 11.7% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.9 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.62 and a 1-year high of $184.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

