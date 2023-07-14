Covenant Asset Management LLC Invests $244,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.38 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $82.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

