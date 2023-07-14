Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 869 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,822,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,698,000 after acquiring an additional 421,238 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.53.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.4 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.35.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

