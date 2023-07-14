Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 330 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 162.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $92.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

