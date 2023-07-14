Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 95 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Ossiam lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $122.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.24.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

