Critical Contrast: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) vs. NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out -525.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden Property Trust pays out 71.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.



Risk and Volatility

NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 Camden Property Trust 1 6 7 0 2.43

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NexPoint Residential Trust and Camden Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus price target of $52.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.27%. Camden Property Trust has a consensus price target of $128.29, suggesting a potential upside of 14.61%. Given Camden Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than NexPoint Residential Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Camden Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust $272.39 million 4.59 -$9.26 million ($0.32) -152.25 Camden Property Trust $1.42 billion 8.40 $653.61 million $5.62 19.92

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Residential Trust. NexPoint Residential Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust -3.13% -1.66% -0.38% Camden Property Trust 41.27% 12.09% 6.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats NexPoint Residential Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Residential Trust



NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

About Camden Property Trust



Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 60,652 apartment homes in 178 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by FORTUNE magazine for 16 consecutive years, most recently ranking #33.

