CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $150.75 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,479 shares of company stock worth $21,373,128. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

