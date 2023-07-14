CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 110.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $154.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $216.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.