CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 219 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 39.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 93.3% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 755.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 168,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

KMB opened at $134.74 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

