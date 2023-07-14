CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 699,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.