CVA Family Office LLC Has $93,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.12. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

