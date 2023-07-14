CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 16 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,049.41 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,236.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,147.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,066.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,778.82. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,066.93.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock worth $25,292,284 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.