CVA Family Office LLC Sells 80 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after acquiring an additional 72,350 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the software company’s stock worth $650,028,000 after purchasing an additional 125,052 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $426,374,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $216.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.62.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

