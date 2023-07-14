CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

CVI stock opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.76. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.49. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in CVR Energy by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

