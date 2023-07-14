D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) & Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) Head to Head Contrast

Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Free Report) and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Capstone Technologies Group and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. 0 0 1 0 3.00

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.89%. Given D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

6.5% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. $984.84 million 0.60 -$177.94 million ($0.33) -5.52

Capstone Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S..

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. -11.74% -79.61% -19.77%

Volatility and Risk

Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -2.01, suggesting that its share price is 301% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. beats Capstone Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. intends to operate as a holding company. It engages in customer data platform market, and provides software design, development, and other services. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. in April 2017. Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last-mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and Hepsiburada Seyahat for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

