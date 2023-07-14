Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet raised Daktronics from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Daktronics Trading Down 7.2 %
NASDAQ DAKT opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.20 million, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. Daktronics has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.
