Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-14% yr/yr to ~$14.25-14.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.34 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-7.00 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.59.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after purchasing an additional 579,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,144,000 after purchasing an additional 351,286 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,079,000 after purchasing an additional 437,281 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

