Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DB shares. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,478 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

