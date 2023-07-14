DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Bank of America

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DISH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Citigroup lowered DISH Network from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded DISH Network from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.69.

DISH Network Price Performance

NASDAQ DISH opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $12,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,832.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Defranco acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,440,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,767,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,832.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2,331.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading

