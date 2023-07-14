Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,136,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,148,000 after purchasing an additional 493,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,464,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,059,000 after purchasing an additional 260,312 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,843,000 after purchasing an additional 234,077 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,583,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,366,000 after buying an additional 282,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Price Performance

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

