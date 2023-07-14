Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Increased to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Northcoast Research currently has $430.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $363.71.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.4 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $387.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.15. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $426.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 37.32%.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

