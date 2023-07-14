DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

