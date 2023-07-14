Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) CFO Theodore B. Young Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $26.63.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 93.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

