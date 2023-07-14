DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on DraftKings from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DraftKings from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DraftKings from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of DKNG opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,595 shares in the company, valued at $129,290,363.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,290,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,339,031 shares of company stock worth $31,850,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 18.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.