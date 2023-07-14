Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Increases Dividend to $1.03 Per Share

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.025 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

Duke Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Duke Energy has a payout ratio of 67.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

DUK stock opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.78 and a 200-day moving average of $96.53. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.