Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 1,485 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $203.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.