Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $204.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.54. The firm has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $205.15.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.31.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

