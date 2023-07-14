Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.31.

ETN opened at $204.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.54. Eaton has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $205.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.67%.

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Eaton by 14.5% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 10,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 34.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 82,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

