Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) fell 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $412.99 and last traded at $421.86. 581,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,196,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $434.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.80.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $450.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.32. The company has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.