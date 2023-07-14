Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $167,000 in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after acquiring an additional 327,765 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 48,039.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,062,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,572,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,113,000 after acquiring an additional 561,682 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

NYSE TME opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TME. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

