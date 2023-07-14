Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 527 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.0 %

LULU stock opened at $379.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.26 and a 12 month high of $389.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.62.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

