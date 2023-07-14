Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.7% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 347,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progressive Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

NYSE:PGR opened at $114.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.35. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.42 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 81.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

