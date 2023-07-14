Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enova International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Enova International from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Enova International Stock Performance

Enova International stock opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.63, a current ratio of 16.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40. Enova International has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $55.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $483.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. Enova International had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Research analysts expect that Enova International will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,982,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the second quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 39.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 934.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Stories

