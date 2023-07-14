Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,450 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.06% of Envestnet worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $101,951,000. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $56,607,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $24,777,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 3,828.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 369,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after acquiring an additional 359,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 791.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 367,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 326,487 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Insider Transactions at Envestnet

Envestnet Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $218,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $770,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $389,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,465,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $218,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,574.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,940 shares of company stock valued at $648,291. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $61.64 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Profile

(Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.