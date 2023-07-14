EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,178 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

EOG opened at $122.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.17.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.24.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

