Eric Carre Sells 66,589 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Halliburton stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Capital One Financial began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.68.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

