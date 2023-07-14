Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Has $918,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $124.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.41.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 832,882 shares of company stock worth $26,102,123. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.77.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

