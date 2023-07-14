Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 175.19% and a negative net margin of 285.96%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

