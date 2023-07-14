Fiera Capital Corp Buys New Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Raymond James Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.10. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.