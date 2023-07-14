Fiera Capital Corp Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $208.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.87.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

