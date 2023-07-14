Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 9,089 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE IPG opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

