Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 20,165 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $127,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $243.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $244.26. The company has a market cap of $455.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

