FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Heather L. Hasson Sells 11,347 Shares of Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 11,347 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $90,889.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,447.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.01, a PEG ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.44. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $13.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.75%. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in FIGS by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 33,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in FIGS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in FIGS by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, including face masks, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies.

