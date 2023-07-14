First American Trust FSB Has $520,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 99.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,571 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 552,417 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $447.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $479.14 and its 200 day moving average is $486.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $416.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.39%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.80.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

