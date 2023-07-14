First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FFBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

FFBC stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $264.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 72.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter worth $55,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

