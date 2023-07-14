First National Trust Co Acquires 587 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.3% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.73.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

