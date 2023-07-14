First National Trust Co Sells 1,672 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 9.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor stock opened at $169.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.53. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $102.86 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.78.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

