First National Trust Co Sells 2,170 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Corning by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Trading Up 0.7 %

GLW opened at $35.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

